We celebrate Blaser Mills Law's inclusive work culture and the achievements of our colleagues on International Women's Day.

Celebrating women in the legal industry is an important recognition of their contribution towards the legal sector, as well as their achievements in overcoming historical barriers to the profession.

Only 100 years ago, women were not classified as 'persons' under the Solicitors Act 1843. We therefore pay tribute to the women lawyers who paved the way for future generations of women to enter the profession, including Carrie Morrison who was the first female solicitor to enter a fully male dominated sector in 1922. In 1919, the Sex Disqualification (Removal) Act formally opened entry to the profession for women but this was 97 years after the Law Society was first established. However, progress has been made and we are pleased to note from statistics collated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority that the proportion of women in law firms has risen from 48% in 2015 to 53% in 2023.

We are proud that 74% of our employees are women, 50% of the Partners at Blaser Mills Law are women and more specifically within our Residential Conveyancing team, 90% of the team are women.

Our strong team of women lawyers positively contributes towards an equal and thriving working environment, whilst also promoting creativity and enhancing the firm's ability to serve its client base more effectively in an ever-evolving and diverse society.

One of our women lawyers is Zara Liedl Carroll, a Senior Associate in the Residential Property department. Zara has always been a passionate advocate for women's rights and equality and is a member of the Blaser Mills Law Inclusion Forum, an employee led group who help to influence the ongoing development of equity, diversity and inclusion at the firm.

Zara is also committed to providing pro-bono work, assisting fellow Solicitor Sabeena Pirooz at The Sky Project (About Us – The Sky Project ), a small award-winning charity aimed at tackling the issues surrounding forced marriage and honour based abuse. She also makes time for her role of Conveyancing Regional Representative for the group Women in Residential Property (Meet our Regional Reps – Women in Residential Property) . The group seeks to connect, support, collaborate and share insight throughout the residential property industry.

Zara's drive for these voluntary roles is fueled by a desire to help make a difference and also inspire young lawyers to become actively involved in pro bono work and action groups within our communities.

Zara commented: "Although there are limited hours in the day, I aim to make time for causes and initiatives which I feel strongly about. Blaser Mills Law has always been very supportive and encouraging of my voluntary work, which sends out a strong message about the firm's values."

Jane Hannaway, Partner and Head of the Residential Property department, encourages an inclusive work environment and actively supports the career progression of the women in Blaser Mills Law and the legal profession overall.

Jane commented: "Zara is a shining example of an advocate for inclusivity and empowering women within the workplace, the legal profession and the wider community every single day".

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.