ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Friday, 8 March 2024, will mark International Women's Day. First celebrated in 1911, it is a global day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, and to raise awareness about inequalities and discrimination.

International Women's Day at BDBF

In honour of International Women's Day, BDBF will be offering one hour's pro bono legal advice over Zoom/Teams to anyone facing discrimination and/or harassment at work. To make use of this opportunity, book your appointment on International Women's Day by contacting us on +44(0)20 3828 0350 or at info@bdbf.co.uk. Appointments are limited and will be offered on a first come first served basis.

International Women's Day 2024 campaign theme

The theme for this year's International Women's Day is #InspireInclusion, which aims to create a sense of belonging, relevance and empowerment amongst women by inspiring others to understand and value women's inclusion.

By actively participating in International Women's Day, employers can demonstrate their dedication to cultivating an inclusive and diverse environment where every employee has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

It is important to note however, that inclusivity and diversity are not the same thing. It is possible to have a diverse workplace that is not inclusive. Diversity in an organisation leads to better teams, greater innovation and more efficient decision-making; but inclusion is what connects people to the organisation and makes them want to stay. According to the IWD website, inclusion is the active and intentional effort to break down barriers, challenge stereotypes and create an environment where everyone feels welcomed, valued and respected.

Building a more nurturing environment for women is part of creating a more inclusive workplace overall, so, how can employers inspire inclusion in the workplace?

Training: Implement unconscious bias training for all employees. Diversity and inclusion training can help to alleviate discrimination in the workplace, as well as changing perceptions and fostering a more inclusive workplace culture. Conduct a policy review: Review your organisation's policies on diversity and inclusion. Ensure that your practices and procedures support the professional growth of women and address any disparities that may exist. Run focus groups or employee feedback sessions: It is important to get an employee view on practices, procedures and organisational norms. Promote mentorship: Establish or highlight existing mentorship programmes that support women in their career paths. Encourage senior staff to become mentors and share their knowledge and experiences with women in your organisation. Recognise contributions: Take the time to acknowledge and celebrate the women in your organisation to provide encouragement and to make them feel valued. Develop a collaborative environment: Building a more collaborative environment often encourages and promotes organisation-wide inclusion. Create a sense of belonging: This allows organisations to establish a connection with their employees and make them feel comfortable bringing their true self to work. As a result, employees can become more creative and build stronger connections with the organisation.

Research shows that diversity and inclusion improves team performance as well as resulting in better recruitment and retention for organisations. Employers who fail to take steps to build a more inclusive workplace miss out on the unique skills and experiences that more inclusive (and diverse) workplaces have to offer.

You can read more about the women's movement and the various International Women's Day events on the IWD website.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.