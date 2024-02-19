What does a typical day as an Apprentice Solicitor look like?

Within my role, I assist my colleagues in the Commercial Property department in a multitude of ways.

I usually begin the day by writing a to-do list, which gives me an idea of the structure of my day. After doing this, I speak to my immediate team who set out what further tasks need to be completed. My supervisors will inform me of what tasks need to be completed urgently and which tasks have a longer time scale to be completed, I will then further tailor my to-do list to ensure that essential tasks are completed with priority.

Some tasks that I partake in a near daily basis are; drafting legal documents (such as transfers and leases), arranging searches and registrations with the Land Registry and dealing with the financial side of property transactions by creating financial statements and arranging payment to our clients.

Once a week, I attend university lectures virtually with BPP. A study day typically consists of reading over the notes BBP provide on the topic of the lecture for that week. The contents of the notes are then discussed in the two hour lecture, which then leads onto the consolidation tasks which reinforce my understanding of the weekly topic.

Why did you choose the Ellisons Apprenticeship?

I knew towards the end of my A-Levels that I didn't want to pursue my studies in a full-time capacity. I still wished to advance my studies, yet still enter into the workplace. For this reason, the solicitor apprenticeship is perfect as I spend the majority of my time in the office, whilst still having the ability to advance my studies alongside my day-to-day work in the office.

I had the desire to be a solicitor apprentice as the scheme gives a practical approach to qualification. I was of the mindset that learning from established legal professionals would provide me with invaluable experience that I wouldn't be able to attain if studying at university.

The prospect of being able to 'earn while you learn' appealed to me, as within my apprenticeship I still sit my SQE exams whilst being able to advance my proficiency in workplace tasks by spending 32 hours in the office weekly.

I chose to apply to Ellisons as I was impressed by the firm's rich history and high standing within both the legal sector and with the local communities of Essex and East Anglia. On the contrary to the firm's extensive history, I was also impressed by the firm's growth across Essex and East Anglia with new offices being opened in Chelmsford, Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich in the last ten years.

In recent years Ellisons has displayed a keen interest in development of talent at the firm. The introduction of the Ellisons Academy, which allows those at the firm to learn a variety of workplace skills through regular internal workshops. This demonstrated to me that Ellisons was a firm that was keen to promote learning and development which is a pivotal part of advancing my career as an apprentice.

What advice would you give to an aspiring apprentice?

I would advise an aspiring apprentice solicitor to research the course initially, and the different stages that go into your eventual qualification at the end of the six years. If you research the course, you will come to understand that you will gain a Level 3 Paralegal qualification after the first two years, before embarking on the four-year solicitor course to receive your Level 7 qualification (qualification as a solicitor). This can help to make the course seem less daunting as committing yourself for six years initially can feel disconcerting.

I would advise those wishing to apply to the course should further research the application process. This can be done via contacting individuals that are already apprentice solicitors, or by utilising the myriad of online resources on the topic.

With every passing year the solicitor apprenticeship is becoming vastly more popular, with more firms and school leavers alike viewing the scheme as a route to qualification that is viewed to hold the same, if not more weight than the traditional route through university.

What has been your favourite aspect of the apprenticeship?

Since beginning my apprenticeship, nearly eighteen months ago, there have been a plethora of aspects of the apprenticeship that I have found enjoyable. I have embedded well into my team and feel valued in the work that I complete. Any questions that I ask are answered and are then followed up with workplace tasks, this allows my knowledge and confidence in my work to grow.

My favourite aspect of the apprenticeship has been seeing my understanding of commercial property law increase exponentially since my first day. Thinking back to my first day I can remember initially feeling as if my team were speaking another language as I understood virtually none of the legal jargon. Throughout the last year and a half, with the support of my team I have been able to gain an understanding of certain property transactions to the point of being able to run select transactions with limited supervision.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.