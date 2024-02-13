Evie is currently studying ACCA Professional Accountant Apprenticeship – Level 7 whilst working as a Management Accountant within our Finance Department.

Why did you decide to do an Apprenticeship?

Learning and earning was really important to me. I know a lot of people who have gone to University but can't get a job in their chosen field, let alone experience.

I self-funded all of my AAT and attended evening classes 52 miles away from my home, annual leave was used on study and exam days.

I could write a book about the benefits of an apprenticeship versus self-funding!

Everything is structured and planned out for you

Relevant real-life work experience in line with your qualification, theory into practice.

Dedicated tuition, revision and exam days

The additional tasks and skills days required to complete alongside the apprenticeship reinforce your knowledge

How did you find your Apprenticeship?

By asking. I was working closely with a recruitment company and was provided an opportunity to join Ellisons. The position offered study support as one of the additional benefits.

During the various interviews, I highlighted the fact this position must align with my career goals and asked questions to understand how they would be willing to support this. The firm offer amazing career progression and were willing to support my chosen study path. I mentioned my desire to complete ACCA through the apprenticeship route, and they were more than willing to support this. My director completed this qualification over 20 years ago and was once a lecturer.

What would your advice be for someone considering the apprenticeship route?

Stay motivated, authentic and consistent, no one can stop you!

Show enthusiasm and determination – these are must-have qualities.

Show a willingness and dedication to your journey. Apprentices are required to have the ability to juggle a demanding workload, alongside studying, and adult life. It's this desire to continue to grow and achieve that will make you stand out.

One top tip from you...

Connect – My biggest piece of advice would be to reach out, connect with other like-minded individuals within your study/industry community . Share your ideas, collaborate while supporting and inspiring other.

Your career journey should be a marathon full of adventures, not a one-off sprint!

In 2022, myself and a fellow student started a study-gram – study Instagram page. The page is there not only to keep ourselves accountable, but is where we share our top tips for interviews and exams, as well as day in the life videos and much more.