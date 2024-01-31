The latest residential investment survey by Colliers has ranked Milton Keynes the highest English city, taking third place in the UK behind Edinburgh and Glasgow.

This is the first time Milton Keynes has topped the English locations, in this biannual report which analyses 20 locations across the UK. The analysis takes into account factors such as the economy, R&D, liveability, property and sustainability.

Milton Keynes has bucked the trend, despite a sluggish economy and subdued housing market, affirming its place as an attractive location for business investment.

"It's great to see Milton Keynes getting the recognition from this respected report. We expanded into Milton Keynes a number of years ago to help service our growing MK client base, which continues to grow. For me, Milton Keynes has that magical mix of excellent transport links, a talented workforce, a thriving and supportive business environment and a it's great place to live that's not as expensive as some other UK cities. We are definitely seeing our business clients take advantage of the unique mix that Milton Keynes has to offer and also a continued growth in the number of overseas businesses choosing the city as a base for their UK operations." James Johnson, Principal at Hillier Hopkins.

