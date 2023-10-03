UK:
Episode 4: 6 C's Of Legal Ops – Change Management (Video)
03 October 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
Change management vs Communication? Are you clear on the
difference and how to build an effective change management
strategy?
Stephanie Hamon, Head of Legal Operations
Consulting, has once again teamed up with Crafty
Counsel to provide you with tips on how to tackle Legal Ops
challenges.
