UK:
Episode 2: 6 C's Of Legal Ops – Consolidate (Video)
19 September 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Why should you consolidate your legal tech stack and what
benefits will it bring?
Stephanie Hamon, Head of Legal Operations
Consulting, has once again teamed up with Crafty
Counsel to provide you with tips on how to tackle Legal Ops
challenges.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Law Department Performance from UK
Litigation Funding: What Good Looks Like
Therium
Charlie Temperley, London Investment Manager, has shared his insights with Flex Legal on best practice when working with litigation funders and some of the key considerations in the rigorous...