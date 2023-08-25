Join us as we delve into the inspiring journey of Olly Burr, one of the youngest Brits to achieve the remarkable feat of conquering Mount Everest.

self

UHY Cast: Episode 6

Olly shares his first-hand account of the journey, expert insights, and a deep dive into his historic ascent that has left an indelible mark on the world of mountaineering.

UHY Cast is also available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.