We would like to thank our clients and professional contacts for their valuable and insightful feedback provided to Chambers for the High Net Worth Guide 2023.

Your support has ensured that our private wealth and tax team has maintained its rankings across the directory with the team in Glasgow and Edinburgh once again being ranked a Band 1 firm. The firm also retains its Band 1 ranking for national leaders outside London.

Among commendations for lawyers on an individual basis, you praised our private wealth and tax team in having "exceptional professionalism in dealing with all matters, especially those of a more sensitive nature" and that you "feel well looked after by the team."

In Aberdeen, Gillian Campbell of our private wealth and tax practice was elevated to a Band 1 ranking, one of only two individuals with this accolade, with clients commending her on being "professional and knowledgeable" and "extremely attentive to client needs as well as being very compassionate."

We are also extremely proud that six of our lawyers have been acknowledged as Leading Individuals, recognised for their exceptional proficiency and commitment to delivering high-quality service in their respective sectors. These are Chris McGill, Gillian Campbell, Eleanor Kerr, Malcolm Rust, Alexis Graham and Douglas Sinclair.

On behalf of the private wealth and tax team, the firm would like to extend our thanks to all clients and professional contacts who took the time to contribute to Chambers High Net Worth Guide 2023.

