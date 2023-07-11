Brian Bates recently shared his experiences as an LGBTQ+ attorney in an article for The Lawyer as part of its "My Pride Story" series. The article titled "My Pride Story: Reflections on the 'Pink Ceiling' and inclusive leadership" considers how more can be done to support the career progression of LGBTQ+ attorneys, and the "pink ceiling," the concept that the LGBTQ+ community find it harder to reach leadership roles.

"I am fortunate that Morrison Foerster was the first 'Big Law' firm to appoint an openly gay chair, Keith Wetmore. Having someone visible in a senior role like that was hugely empowering for me and other gay colleagues during his term," Brian wrote. "Leaders should speak openly about the need to smash the pink ceiling, acting as champions for all employees and reemphasising that there are no hurdles to leadership for anyone. While leadership might not be truly diverse now, such statements reinforce the message that, in a reasonable amount of time, it can be."

Read the full article.

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved