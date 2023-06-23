Shepherd and Wedderburn has relocated its Edinburgh headquarters to the new Haymarket grade A office development, taking a lease of the top two floors of 9 Haymarket Square which they moved into in May.

With an 'A' Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating, the move is aligned with the firm's commitment to growth and sustainability and the firm's pledge to be net zero for carbon emissions by 2030.

Andrew Blain, Managing Partner of Shepherd and Wedderburn, which also has offices in Glasgow, Aberdeen, London and Dublin, said: "We are delighted to have moved into our new headquarters. With a focus on flexibility, the office design combined with cutting-edge technology, allows us to respond efficiently to our clients' needs and opportunities. We look forward to welcoming our clients to our new versatile and dynamic working environment."

Gillian Carty, Partnership Chair commented: "We chose Haymarket Edinburgh because of its excellent facilities, prime city centre location and the ease of access it offers to our colleagues and our clients using public transport. With spectacular 360? views of the city, the new office provides a sustainable, collaborative and modern hybrid workplace for our colleagues."

