UK:
Episode 4: Conversation With Liz Rose (Podcast)
22 May 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this month's episode Paul Griffin is joined by Liz Rose.
Liz is an experienced Group HR Director at IMI PLC. In this edition
of the podcast we take the opportunity to discuss Liz's career
path, her experience in the HR world and what the key trends and
themes are for the year ahead.
Click here to listen.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Law Department Performance from UK
The Power Of Legal Design Thinking
Norton Rose Fulbright
In recent years, Legal Design Thinking has emerged as a powerful approach to problem-solving in the legal industry. By combining the principles of design thinking with the unique challenges...