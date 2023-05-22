In this month's episode Paul Griffin is joined by Liz Rose. Liz is an experienced Group HR Director at IMI PLC. In this edition of the podcast we take the opportunity to discuss Liz's career path, her experience in the HR world and what the key trends and themes are for the year ahead.

Click here to listen.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.