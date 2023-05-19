self

Welcome to season 4 of The Legal Lounge, where you'll hear from Amanda and her team of lawyers from Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors talking about many aspects of law in England and Wales. During the series you'll hear from special guests, industry experts and local charities.

In this episode, solicitors Lucy Speed and Alexander Spanner talk through the steps to getting your work experience at Lanyon Bowdler, they explain how applicants can apply and some of the top tips to actually get the work experience you deserve at Lanyon Bowdler.

For all the resources and reference material from the episodes, and to request a discussion about a particular scenario, or aspect of law, please visit: https://lblaw.co.uk/podcast

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.