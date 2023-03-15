The World Bank has recently published its report "Women, Business and the Law 2023" . The report is based on an analysis of contributions from professionals around the world and includes input from our Partner Andrea Kallis Parparinou, Associate Aylin Zeybek and Trainee Anna Georgaka. It is the ninth in a series of annual studies measuring the laws and regulations that affect women's economic opportunity in 190 economies. It identifies barriers to women's economic participation and encourages reform of discriminatory laws. This year, the study also includes research, a literature review, and analysis of 53 years of reforms for women's rights and makes an important contribution to research and policy discussions about the state of women's economic empowerment. Its' release provides an appropriate background for International Women's Day which takes place on 8th March.

The report may be viewed in full here.

