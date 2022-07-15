Shepherd and Wedderburn would like to say thank you to our clients for providing valued and insightful feedback to Chambers and Partners High Net Worth Guide, which has awarded a Band 1 ranking to our private wealth and tax team in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

This the first time our team in the central belt has been awarded the guide's highest ranking.

Among generous praise for individual lawyers, clients hailed Shepherd and Wedderburn's private wealth and tax team as "exceptional in their support" and described our lawyers as "excellent communicators, simplifying the legal jargon to ensure you fully understand the matter in hand without underestimating the gravity of the situation".

Our private wealth and tax practice in Aberdeen retained its admirable Band 2 ranking, while a total of six of the firm's lawyers were ranked as leading individuals in recognition of their sector-leading expertise and first-class service. These were Chris McGill, Gillian Campbell, Eleanor Kerr, Malcolm Rust, Alexis Graham and Douglas Sinclair.

On behalf of the private wealth and tax team, the firm would like to extend our thanks to all clients who took the time to contribute to High Net Worth Guide.

