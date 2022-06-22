Each month we interview thought leaders in intellectual property, talking about how they were introduced to this area of law, their careers, the legal and commercial issues their industries face and what the future may hold.

This month Antony Craggs interviews Will Bowes, General Counsel at Condé Nast. Will is one of the leading figures in publishing, having worked for Penguin, Informa, Cambridge University Press, the Publishers Association and now Condé Nast and having been named as one The Lawyer's Hot 100 for his work. In the podcast, Will discusses the transformation in the publishing industry over the course of the last 15 years, from print to digital and the implications for intellectual property.

