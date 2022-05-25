The legal implications of a negative reputational issue
Throughout the podcast, host Grant Bather and Oliver return to the theme of preparation and discuss:
- steps organisations can take to mitigate internal pressures
- the general considerations that all businesses, large and small, should be mindful of
- how the communications response differs based on varying circumstances
- case studies, including Aldi and Alton Towers, among others
- the role social media plays in a crisis
Listen to the episode here.
