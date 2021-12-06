Since Dixcart has partnered with Mondaq at the start of 2021, we have received three significant Mondaq Awards:
- Most Popular Article in Switzerland (March 2021): ' Why is Switzerland a Favoured Location for a Family Office?'
- Most Popular Article in Guernsey (June 2021): ' Introduction to Bruce Watterson - a Member of our Funds Team'
- Most popular Article in Malta (June 2021): ' Malta Funds - What are the Benefits?'
These awards are given to articles which receive the highest readership figures, per month, for a particular jurisdiction.
Mondaq receives content from a huge range of firms, so these awards are a big achievement!
Dixcart News features a selection of topical articles each month. Our professional advisers create current and relevant content, which is shared with other intermediaries, as well as high-net-worth clients and their families.
This year we are also partnering with Mondaq who share our content across a large range of professional media platforms.
