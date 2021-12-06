Since Dixcart has partnered with Mondaq at the start of 2021, we have received three significant Mondaq Awards:

These awards are given to articles which receive the highest readership figures, per month, for a particular jurisdiction.

Mondaq receives content from a huge range of firms, so these awards are a big achievement!

Dixcart News features a selection of topical articles each month. Our professional advisers create current and relevant content, which is shared with other intermediaries, as well as high-net-worth clients and their families.

This year we are also partnering with Mondaq who share our content across a large range of professional media platforms.

