Harriet is an associate in the property litigation department. She assists businesses and individuals in managing and resolving disputes in relation to commercial and residential properties, including, where possible, with a view to avoiding disputes arising.
Catching up with her The University of York's Dr Penny Bickle, Harriet dives into her path to the legal profession from a Bachelor's degree in archaeology as well as her role and its responsibilities, perks and challenges.
Most importantly, Harriet gives a clear insight into what it is that she loves about her life as a Russell-Cooke associate and what attracted her to the firm.
