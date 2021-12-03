ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Harriet is an associate in the property litigation department. She assists businesses and individuals in managing and resolving disputes in relation to commercial and residential properties, including, where possible, with a view to avoiding disputes arising.

Catching up with her The University of York's Dr Penny Bickle, Harriet dives into her path to the legal profession from a Bachelor's degree in archaeology as well as her role and its responsibilities, perks and challenges.

Most importantly, Harriet gives a clear insight into what it is that she loves about her life as a Russell-Cooke associate and what attracted her to the firm.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.