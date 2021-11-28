Samantha Little is presenting to the Association of Lawyers for Children (ALC) members as part of their Autumn Series of lectures. Her talk will provide members with an update on legal aid developments and key information about their legal aid practice.

The ALC aims to develop and improve the practice of lawyers in meeting the needs of children who become involved in legal processes by promoting standards of best practice and interdisciplinary training.

Samantha is a partner and head of the children law team, advising clients on all aspects of children law. She is experienced in assisting a range of clients including vulnerable adults and children and handles cases in an empathetic yet practical manner.

