UK:
Black History Month: #ProudToBe An Ally
28 October 2021
Gatehouse Chambers
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Emily
Betts and Bryan
Frimpong interview James
Hall for the second podcast in our "Proud to Be"
series for Black History Month.
Listen to the podcast below.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Law Department Performance from UK
Black History Month: Luther Led The Way
Russell-Cooke Solicitors
Luther Loide Blissett was born in Jamaica in 1958 and moved to the UK when he was five, growing up in Harlesden. He made his debut for Watford in the 1975/76 season.
Liquidated Damages And Cap Carve Outs
W Legal
A recent Supreme Court (SC) decision brought some calmness back to the tech world by overturning what was deemed to be a surprising decision by the Court of Appeal (CoA).