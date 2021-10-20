UK:
Black History Month: "Proud To Be" Series With Gemma De Cordova And Shey Ojedokun (Podcast)
20 October 2021
Gatehouse Chambers
Faisel Sadiq speaks to
Gemma de Cordova and
Shey Ojedokun for the first episode in our "Proud to
Be" podcast series for Black History Month.
Listen to the podcast below.
Listen now
