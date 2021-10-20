Astraea Group is pleased to announce James Ramsden QC has been nominated for pro bono QC of the year in Advocate's Bar Pro Bono Awards.

Since 1997, the Bar Pro Bono Awards have been given by Advocate (formerly the Bar Pro Bono Unit) in recognition of outstanding commitment to pro bono work by barristers or chambers.

The winners will be announced during Pro Bono Week from 1 November 2021.

To see the full list of nominees please visit: https://weareadvocate.org.uk/award-nominees.html

