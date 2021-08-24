Winckworth Sherwood is pleased to announce the election of Jo Keddie as Senior Partner, effective 1st July 2021.

Jo is head of the Employment and Partnerships practice and has been a Partner at Winckworth Sherwood since 2010. Commenting on her new role, Jo said, "I am delighted and privileged to have been elected to this role and I am grateful for the trust placed in me by my fellow Partners. We have some of the best minds in our market-leading practices, we are a truly diverse firm and we are positively contributing to not only our clients' legal needs but to society more widely through our fantastic CSR programme and other initiatives.

As the firm's first female Senior Partner I will focus on building on our already enviable reputation as a diverse, inclusive, collegiate and welcoming place to work.

I look forward to nurturing our drive, creativity and incredibly able talent at all levels as we continue to make WS a great place to work."

Originally Published 2 July 2021

