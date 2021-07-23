ARTICLE

First published by The Business Times on 20 July 2021

Helga Angelina is a social entrepreneur and the founder of Burgreens and Green Rebel, Jakarta's first and largest organic plant-based eatery chains and plant-based 'meat' production startup. She sits down with the Business Times' Money Hacks podcast in partnership with Withers to talk about her story of innovation and transforming our eating habits.

Helga highlights how environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations are gaining momentum in Asia, and what she has learnt as a female leader.

Green Rebel is a plant-based food startup that focuses on the unique culinary experience of Indonesian and Southeast Asian cuisines. It is part of the Burgreens family, one of Indonesia's largest plant-based eatery chains. The company's vision-driven enterprise is committed to sustainability, integrating ethical business practices, and empowering the underprivileged.

