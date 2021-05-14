Shepherd and Wedderburn has promoted four of its lawyers to Partner and two to Legal Director, three of whom began their legal careers as trainees of the firm. The promotions will take effect on 1 May.

The newly assumed partners are property and infrastructure specialists Nigel Sievwright and Fraser Grant, commercial disputes specialist Matt Phillip, and health and safety/regulatory specialist Kevin Clancy.

Kevin joined Shepherd and Wedderburn as a trainee in 2006 and qualified into the firm's Commercial Disputes and Regulation division in 2008. Based in Edinburgh, Kevin advises public and private sector clients in relation to health and safety, licensing and regulatory crime matters across sectors including hospitality, retail, energy, construction and education. A solicitor advocate with civil rights of audience since 2013, Kevin frequently appears before Licensing Boards, the Sheriff Court, the Sheriff Appeal Court, and the Court of Session in a variety of commercial disputes.

Matt joined Shepherd and Wedderburn as a trainee in 2009. He helps businesses resolve disputes and specialises in matters involving commercial contracts, intellectual property and brand protection. Admitted as a solicitor in Scotland, England and Wales, and the Republic of Ireland, Matt advises clients in high profile cases throughout the UK and before the Court of Justice of the EU. He also leads the firm's Sports Law group, which works closely with sports governing bodies, clubs and athletes.

Nigel joined Shepherd and Wedderburn in 2014. He has extensive experience advising the public sector, special purpose vehicles (SPVs), funders, contractors and facilities management providers on infrastructure projects across the UK, including those procured using NPD, PPP, PFI and hub models and utilising bank debt and bond issues. His expertise covers the design, build, finance and maintenance of projects in a wide range of sectors, including renewable energy, energy from waste, health, education, street lighting, student accommodation and roads. In addition, he provides support to a wide range of operational projects and those nearing expiry. Nigel is dual qualified in Scotland and England and Wales.

Fraser joined Shepherd and Wedderburn in 2016. He specialises in property finance, strategic land and corporate occupier work, and has substantial experience in advising a broad range of clients across the real estate, infrastructure and energy sectors. Fraser advises on development projects, the sale and purchase of investment assets, landlord and tenant matters, real estate finance, and corporate sales and joint venture arrangements. He has a particular focus on the City office market, comprising major developments, pre-lettings and funding arrangements, in addition to the energy and infrastructure sectors and international rail.

In this latest promotion round, Vikki Henderson and Peter Alderdice have also been promoted to the post of Legal Director.

Vikki joined the firm as a trainee in 2008 and has over a decade of commercial property experience, advising a wide range of clients and acting in a variety of transactions including leasing (landlord and tenant), asset management, and investment acquisitions/disposals. In addition, she has a particular focus on telecommunications.

Peter is a banking and finance lawyer who specialises in advising on financial services regulation. He qualified as a solicitor in 2009 and joined Shepherd and Wedderburn in 2014. Peter advises banks and financial institutions on their documentation and processes for retail and commercial banking, mortgage lending and payment services. His practice includes acting on cross-border syndicated lending and structured finance transactions. Peter also advises on Islamic finance deals and lending to investment funds.

Commenting on the new promotions, Shepherd and Wedderburn Managing Partner Andrew Blain said: "These well-deserved promotions recognise our lawyers' specialist expertise, their knowledge and understanding of the sectors in which they operate, and their ongoing commitment to building relationships of trust with our clients and supporting them with services of the highest quality. We congratulate them on their achievement, and wish them every success as they embark on the next stage of their careers at Shepherd and Wedderburn."

Originally published 26 April 2021

