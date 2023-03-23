Key Points

On 1 October 2022, the government of the United Kingdom will open an online service for checking a foreign national employee's immigration status?

Overview

The government of the United Kingdom (UK) will introduce a new employer service on 1 October 2022. The service will be available until 1 April 2023 and will allow employers to check an employee or potential employee's immigration status if the individual cannot show proof of documents or immigration status. According to the government announcement, this could be the case if:

The foreign national has an outstanding appeal, review, or application lodged with the Home Office; or The foreign national arrived in the UK prior to 1989 and does not have documents with proof of immigration status or right to work.

Employers are responsible for checking an employee's status if they hold:

A digital or non-digital Certificate of Application that requires the holder to perform a right to work check with the Home Office; or

An Application Registration Card

For additional insight into the required information for conducting an employer check through the online service, check here.

What are the Changes?

The government of the UK will introduce a new online service for employers who need to check a current or potential employee's immigration status in the country. In some cases, these checks will be required for foreign nationals holding certain document types.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 14 March 2023

