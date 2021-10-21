ABSTRACT The obligations under many oil and gas contracts have become highly onerous as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.Whether on the losing or winning side, governments and companies face difficult choices between-on one hand-negotiating a balanced solution to the contractual imbalances created by COVID-19, and-on the other-invoking legal remedies that could potentially mitigate the burden of onerous performance. This article navigates some of those remedies and, in doing so, offers strategic and tactical considerations for parties operating in the Middle East considering whether to revise, suspend and/or terminate their long-term oil and gas contracts.

1 INTRODUCTION

The measures adopted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have caused an unprecedented global contraction in both oil and gas activities and demand. Oil consumption is estimated to have fallen an unprecedented 25 million barrels per day in the first quarter of 2020.1 At the same time, the fall in gas consumption in 2020 is expected to bring the largest recorded demand shock in the history of global natural gas markets. 2

The measures adopted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have had a particular impact in the Middle East due to the region's heavy dependency on oil and gas. Lockdowns, travel restrictions and rig closures are just some of the measures affecting the oil and gas industry in the Middle East. 3 Those measures-together with plummeting oil prices-have made contractual performance for most companies uneconomic or simply impossible. Many oil and gas companies operating in the Middle East have therefore started looking at ways to either renegotiate, suspend or terminate their long-term energy contracts. 4

Whether on the losing or winning side, companies (and governments) face difficult choices between-on one hand-negotiating a balanced solution to the contractual imbalances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, 5 and-on the other-invoking legal remedies that could potentially mitigate the burden of onerous performance. This article navigates some of those legal remedies and, in doing so, offers strategic and tactical considerations for parties seeking to revise, suspend and/or terminate their long-term oil and gas contracts in the Middle East.

2 BRIEF OVERVIEW OF IMPACT OF COVID-19 MEASURES ON THE OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY IN THE MIDDLE EAST

It is hard to overstate the importance of the oil and gas industry for the Middle East. The region holds nearly half of the world's proven oil reserves and is the world's largest oil-producing region. 6 It also holds the world's largest natural gas reserves and is the third largest producer of natural gas. 7 Naturally, such abundance of resources has propelled the region's recent economic development.

The collapse in demand for oil and gas caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Middle East owing to the region's heavy dependence on oil and gas.To illustrate this, the oil export revenues of Iran-one of the region's most oil-dependent States-fell from USD 6.1 billion (in January 2020) to USD 1.4 billion (in April 2020), leaving a deficit of approximately USD 4.1 billion. 8 Consequently, most Gulf States have been forced to adopt a series of extraordinary measures. For instance, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ordered its ministries to cut public spending by as much as 30%. It also took the unprecedented measure of tripling the national VAT rate from 5% to 15% overnight. 9

In addition, oil and gas companies are also facing a dual shock caused by the recent decline in oil prices.The decision of certain key oil producers (i.e., Russia and Saudi Arabia) to increase their production in early March 2020, together with a crippling fall in demand for oil and gas caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, created an oversupplied market. As a result,West Texas Intermediate (WTI)-the benchmark for US oil-fell below zero for the first time in history. 10 As for gas, industry experts estimate that global demand will fall twice as much as it did in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. 11

Naturally, this dual shock has had-and is still having-a significant impact on oil and gas contracts in the Middle East. Companies that find themselves on the wrong economic side of contracts have had to suffer the pain of onerous performance. Fortunately, some of those companies might have access to contractual and/or extra-contractual legal remedies which could mitigate that burden.

Graham Coop is a partner at Volterra Fietta.

Roberto Lupini is an associate at Volterra Fietta.

