ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Fieldfisher Life Science Team Germany submitted an article in the recent Legal Practice Guides of Chambers & Partners. Members of this team are Cord Willhöft and Dr. Stefanie Greifeneder, partners in the Munich office of Fieldfisher, Michael Adam, a founding partner of the Hamburg office, and Friederike Pavese, senior associate of the Hamburg office.

Their report was published in the "Law & Practice" Section of Chambers Legal Practice Guides Life Sciences 2015. This section provides easily accessible information on navigating the legal system when conducting business in the jurisdiction. The Fieldfisher Life Science Team Germany explains local law and practice at key transactional stages and for crucial aspects of doing business.

Fieldfisher's life sciences and healthcare team advises pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies as well as regulators on a wide range of issues. They represent clients in corporate transactions, patent litigation and regulatory issues.

For further information, please click on the link below:

Chambers Legal Practice Guide Life Sciences >

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.