4 June 2024

Agnes Arber - The First Royal Society Female Botanist Recognised By A New PhD Prize

Cambridge University have created a new PhD prize in comparative biology in memory of the first female botanist to be elected to The Royal Society and the first woman to receive the Gold medal of the Linnean Society of London - Agnes Arber. Her story is inspiring. She studied botany at Cambridge in 1899 at a time where women were not even allowed to join practical classes! However - she went on to publish four books and numerous papers on the morphology of moncot plants in particular.

Agnes Arber "spent a large proportion of her career working in a small laboratory in her own house rather than having a formal position and space", said Cambridge University

