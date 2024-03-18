It's been a massive month for the Liverpool City Region!

The announcement of Liverpool's new £450 million vaccine manufacturing hub is a significant step forward for the city's thriving life sciences ecosystem. This builds on the momentum generated by Michael Gove's announcement that £31 million will be delivered to support the development of Paddington Village as well as the recent news that the University of Liverpool will co-lead a £12 million research hub to develop state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) for chemistry.

With Liverpool's innovation districts like the Knowledge Quarter, SciTech Daresbury and the Heath already flourishing, the latest influx of investment can only further accelerate the development and commercialisation of impactful life sciences technologies within the region.

Klopp might be leaving but the city's life sciences sector is booming!

A £450m vaccine manufacturing hub is set to be built in the north west of England, the chancellor has announced. Jeremy Hunt said in his Budget speech that AstraZeneca planned to invest the £450m in Speke in Liverpool as part of a total investment of £650m in the UK. The Treasury said the investment was dependent on "mutual agreement with the UK government and third parties". www.bbc.co.uk/...

