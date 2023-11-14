self

Inspections and Investigations in the EU and UK from Arnold & Porter on Vimeo.

GxP compliance is essential for life sciences companies, and the EU and UK competent authorities are as active as ever. Please join Jackie Mulryne, Alexander Roussanov, and Sean Curran, partners at Arnold & Porter, to learn about the latest developments in the EMA and MHRA's approach to GxP inspections. Jackie, Alexander, and Sean will cover:

The authorities' interpretation and application of the GxP regulations

What industry can do today to comply, including best practices with examples from our client base

The complex interplay with white collar crime enforcement

This is the second webinar in a two-part series. Click here to view Part 1: Emerging Issues in FDA Inspections and Oversight.

