On November 1, 2023, Fresenius Kabi announced the launch of its tocilizumab biosimilar TYENNE referencing ROACTEMRA (tocilizumab) in the European Union. TYENNE is the first tocilizumab biosimilar available in Europe for the treatment of several inflammatory and immune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, giant cell arteritis, polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, cytokine release syndrome, as well as for the treatment of COVID-19.

Pierluigi Antonelli, CEO of Fresenius Kabi stated that "[t]he commercialization of tocilizumab in the European market strengthens [Fresenius's] growth path to consistently broadening [its] biopharma portfolio of state-of-the-art medicines. Being the first health care company to offer a tocilizumab biosimilar in the EU showcases [Fresenius's] ambition to be leading also in the biopharma segment."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.