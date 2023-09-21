The Government's announcement on 25 May 2023 of a £650m funding package titled 'Life Sci for Growth' was a significant statement of intent in respect of its commitment to the sector.

Earlier this month (5 September 2023), it announced that £5.5m of that funding will be applied to establishing a Medicines Manufacturing Skills Centre of Excellence.

Innovate UK's Role

The competition for businesses seeking funding through the Centre of Excellence will be administered by Innovate UK and will officially open on 26 September 2023.

Innovate UK is the UK's national innovation agency and offers other funding initiatives through its 'Transforming Medicines Manufacturing' programme.

The establishment of a Centre of Excellence seeks to achieve one of the ten key actions set out in the Government's Science and Technology Framework (the Framework).

These have been identified as the steps most likely to benefit the health and life sciences sector and to improve the regulatory landscape for those sectors in the UK, and the Government's aim is to implement them by 2030.

Building a Skilled Workforce