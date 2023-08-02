3D printing, also referred to as Additive Manufacturing, has many applications in a wide range of technologies. One of the most important of these is perhaps 3D bioprinting, in which a digital file is used to create 3D structures formed from cells and biomaterials.

A recent article published by the Institution of Engineering and Technology highlights research into the use of 3D bioprinting to form hydrogel encapsulating "natural killer" (NK) cells. NK cells have the capacity to selectively kill cells, such as tumour cells, that are harmful to the human body.

The hydrogel was prepared using sodium alginate and gelatin, and the NK cells were added. A PROTEK (Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials) device was used to print a macroporous structure. After incubation, the thermally sensitive gelatin in the hydrogel was removed, generating interconnected micropores where the gelatin was released. The micropores acted to assist NK cell aggregation, and the macropores provided cell transport, enhancing the viability and functionality of the NK cells.

The research concludes that "compared with 2D suspension cells, 3D cultures in micro/macropore-forming hydrogels maintained the viability and tumor lytic activity of NK cells. The use of a pore-forming hydrogel provides advantages for the antitumor efficacy of immunotherapy in the tumor microenvironment".

Further information on this exciting use of bioprinting technology can be found in the published research at BioMed Central.

3D bioprinting is suitable for creating 3D culture systems and macroscale clinical applications. In addition, it can print structures that are suitable for insertion into tumor resection sites. By forming macropores through 3D bioprinting, it is possible to transport oxygen, nutrients, and IL-2 cytokines, which are essential for cell survival and expansion. 3D bioprinting has potential as an off-the-shelf product platform because its automatic processing is faster than hanging drop or other seeding methods. eandt.theiet.org/...

