We have finalised the latest installment of our Virtual and Digital Health Digest. This digest covers key virtual and digital health regulatory and public policy developments during May 2023 from the United States, United Kingdom, and European Union.

For the EU and UK, this provides an update of the progress of the EU AI Act, new MHRA guidance on reporting of adverse incidents involving Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) as well as the latest discussions on the potential adequacy decision by the European Commission on the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework.

Next month is coming soon!

