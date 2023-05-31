ARTICLE

In this session, panelists discussed recent technological, payment and regulatory trends in the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) space, with a focus on implementing and managing bundled payments. The group also explored complex questions raised on structuring and risk, leveraging technology to streamline ASC operations and maximize business outcomes, and structuring anesthesia arrangements for ASCs.

