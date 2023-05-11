What are the key elements of the proposal? What is changing? What does it mean for innovators?

The European Commission is due to publish its long-awaited proposal for major revisions to the EU pharmaceutical legislation on Wednesday April 26. If this proposal is published,* our team will provide a rapid first take, covering some of the following hot topics:

Changes to the incentives for research and innovation, including for orphan and paediatrics medicinal products

New concepts of unmet medical need, high unmet medical need and significant benefit

Changes to the regulatory regime for generics and biosimilars

New obligations in relation to continuity of supply and prevention of shortages

Rules on repurposing

*The Proposal has been delayed a number of times, so if the documents are not published, we will postpone this webinar.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.