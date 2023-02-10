The Technology and Life Sciences teams advised OKRA.ai on their acquisition by Envision Pharma Group (Envision).

Envision is a leading global technology-enabled strategic solutions partner for the life sciences industry, working with over 200 pharma and biotech companies, including 18 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies. Envision supports clients across the product lifecycle through a comprehensive suite of services and industry-leading technology solutions: including evidence-based scientific communications and engagement; commercialization and integrated medical consultancy; and HEOR/market access and data analytics capabilities.

OKRA.ai is an award-winning technology company active in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the healthcare industry. OKRA.ai is a pioneer in developing AI solutions for the life science industry, bringing self-learning AI to optimize commercial, medical and market access decision making. Through its product portfolio, OKRA.ai delivers AI solutions to empower pharmaceutical companies with predictions and suggestions to bring novel treatments to patients in an efficient and effective way. Based in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, OKRA.ai employs around 30 members of staff. The acquisition of OKRA.ai will bring the total number of Envision Pharma Group to 1,400+ employees across four continents.

OKRA.ai's AI products and solutions translate large clinical, scientific, and commercial data sets into actionable insights to empower decision-making and drive action to clients in the life sciences industry. The deal will help accelerate the work being done to incorporate AI into decision-making across the life science industry.