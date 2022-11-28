ARTICLE

How pharmaceutical companies can take learnings from high-growth technology businesses to continuously optimise their footprint and pay down footprint design debt.

Continued aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and surging inflation are the latest triggers for pharmaceutical companies to rethink how they manufacture and distribute products to their customers. Shaped by factors such as market access and regulatory requirements as well as cost and tax efficiency, pharmaceutical companies have complex, capital intensive and inflexible global footprints that continue to be exposed to heightened operational and financial risk. Against a background of shifting geopolitical, demand and supply patterns, those companies with the capability to rapidly implement changes to their manufacturing and distribution footprint have the upper hand.

Pharmaceutical companies can take concepts common in high-growth technology companies and apply them to continuously optimise their footprint.

Companies that apply a product mindset and establish an operating model that supports a permanent strategic footprint capability have the upper hand over those that must repeatedly stand-up one-time programmes to adapt to shifts in company strategy and the external environment.

A&M's Healthcare & Life Sciences team delve into the benefits of applying a product mindset, like those in high-growth technology companies, to establish an operating model that supports a permanent strategic footprint capability.

Originally published October 13, 2022

