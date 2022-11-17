The Withers tech team has advised food and ag-tech company Roslin Technologies Limited, on their £11 million Series A funding round. The financing was led by Novo Holdings, joined by Kairos Capital Group, Future Planet Capital, Esco Lifesciences, Alchimia, Nutreco and private investors.

Roslin Tech is an Edinburgh-based food and ag-tech company that has developed pluripotent animal stem cells with the capacity to self-renew indefinitely and differentiate into end-tissues for meat. By making these cells available to cultivated meat producers globally, Roslin Tech is contributing to an already fast-growing industry.

Cultivated meat is grown directly from animal cells without the need to raise animals. As a result, consumers can expect an improvement in animal welfare, lower use of antibiotics and a reduction to the environment footprint of food production.

Cambridge partner Susanna Stanfield, comments: "Roslin Tech's expertise in the food and ag-tech space aligns with our focus areas at Withers. This Series A funding round is a fantastic achievement for the team and we look forward to seeing the expansion of their cell line portfolio and the scale up of their cells into cost competitive cell biomass for meat production."

Withers tech is the technology, life sciences and venture capital focused team at international law firm Withers. The Withers tech team was led by Susanna, working alongside Senior Associate Mary Harley.

