self

In this episode of The IP Podcast, Senior Associate Daniel Rowe discusses a topic relating to the biotechnology and pharma industries: repurposed drugs and skinny labelling.

Tune in to hear Dan answer:

What are repurposed drugs and why are they important?

Can repurposed drugs be patent protected even though the patent covering the original drug may have expired?

What is a skinny label?

All these questions and more, answered in less than 20 minutes!

For a deeper dive into Skinny Labelling and Repurposed Drugs, read Dan's latest article on the subject, where he examines the current situation inside and outside the EU and looks at good practice for generic companies and opportunities for innovator companies.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN ON SPOTIFY

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN ON APPLE PODCASTS

'The IP Podcast' can also be found on Spotify, iTunes and Google Podcasts. Search for "Dehns IP" and subscribe to make sure you never miss an episode!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.