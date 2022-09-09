Advanced materials like graphene, carbon fibre composites, ceramics, nanomaterials and biomaterials are increasingly being employed in almost every type of product, from cars and building materials to clothing and consumer electronics.

If you look around where you are sitting now, almost everything around you - particularly the device you are reading this on - has been made possible by the astonishing advances and innovation in materials science.

However, it is arguable we are hardly scratching the surface of what will be possible in the future.

The most urgent challenges we face today are the energy crisis and the need to improve our healthcare, not only in the wake of the pandemic but also because of our increasing and ageing population. We can say with absolute certainty that these will be tackled by greater innovation in new materials and novel uses of these materials.

The next evolution in advanced materials will not stop at creating new materials. It will hinge on making them easier to use, forcing them to interact with other materials and technologies more effectively, making them less expensive and making it easier to adapt their forms and constituents.

Forcing this level of change is a highly skilled endeavour. It requires expert material scientists who understand how best to leverage combinatorial chemistry and combinatorial biology to experiment and test new ideas. It will involve the perfection of new process technologies in fields like nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology and additive manufacturing.

This expertise could well be needed by some of the OEMs that want to make best use of the materials now available to them but don't have the knowledge required to adapt and adopt the materials they need quickly enough and at scale.

So how can we bring innovators together with manufacturers?

How can we pave the way for the latest materials to find their way into the next generation of consumer products?

We believe the answer lies in the creation and implementation of a robust and specially created licensing model. In this white paper we will look at how licensing models benefit both the licensor and the licensee and provide advice on best practice to create the licensing model you need to deliver your commercial objectives.

