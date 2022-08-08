ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Jackie Mulryne discusses how life sciences companies with novel products may not fit into the existing regulatory regime in the EU/UK. But companies can market novel products without getting into disputes with regulators. It's all about ensuring that the regulatory regime is applied properly and consistently. This is the latest in our series: “Insights: Life Sciences” where we examine the legal issues and trends impacting the life sciences and healthcare industries.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.