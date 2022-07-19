The covid-19 pandemic has shown how important it is to have access to remote teams and educational tools, as well as have a workforce that can collaborate virtually and safely. Augmented and virtual reality technologies are already having this impact in the biopharma industry by enabling virtual interactions with trainers, capturing information and redeployment of knowledge.

As well as defining what is meant by augmented and virtual reality from the perspective of human engagement and interaction, our panel discussion will reflect on the impact of using these technologies for training in Life Sciences, including the regulatory and legal considerations.

