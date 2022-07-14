We were delighted to advise our client, the Scottish National Investment Bank, in its investment in pureLiFi, a wireless communications start-up that uses light to transmit data.

John Morrison, who led the Shepherd and Wedderburn deal team with support from Ian Crombie and Sophie Bailey, said: "It is a pleasure to have worked with the Bank to facilitate this deal, which supports the roll-out of innovative communications technology and the creation of high skilled jobs in Scotland.

Our corporate finance team regularly acts in funding rounds to assist the scaling up of innovative businesses, particularly those operating in the tech, cleantech and life sciences sectors.

