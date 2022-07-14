UK:
Shepherd And Wedderburn Advises The Scottish National Investment Bank In Its Investment In PureLiFi
14 July 2022
Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP
We were delighted to advise our client, the Scottish National
Investment Bank, in its investment in pureLiFi, a wireless
communications start-up that uses light to transmit data.
John Morrison, who led the Shepherd and
Wedderburn deal team with support from Ian Crombie and Sophie
Bailey, said: "It is a pleasure to have worked with the Bank
to facilitate this deal, which supports the roll-out of innovative
communications technology and the creation of high skilled jobs in
Scotland.
Our corporate finance team regularly acts in
funding rounds to assist the scaling up of innovative businesses,
particularly those operating in the tech, cleantech and life
sciences sectors.
