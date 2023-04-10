I went to an advance screening of the Tetris movie last night - I was filled with a nostalgic envy for the people I knew in the early 90's who were lucky enough to have a Game Boy.

What was surprising was that, not only was it possible to make a feature film about the celebrated block-sorting video game, but it was actually an enjoyable watch - who would have thought that a story about licensing rights to the IP in the game would be so engaging?! Think Bridge of Spies about software.

Without wanting to give too much of the plot away, there's a cautionary tale in the sphere of IP - the protagonist is under the mistaken impression that he has secured rights for the game - when the truth comes to light a close of the cold-war romp through the streets of Moscow is at hand.

The moral of the story - when undertaking IP transactions, make sure you get suitable advice to ensure that you are securing the rights you think you are. However, in the present case, it would have made for a much less enjoyable film!

Go and see it if you get chance - I recommend it.

The game you couldn't put down. The story you couldn't make up.

