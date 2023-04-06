In this 18th episode of our series of commercial litigation update podcasts, we consider a significant recent decision on representative actions under CPR Part 19, cases on disclosure and judgments handed down under embargo, and a Supreme Court decision on unjust enrichment.
This episode is hosted by Anna Pertoldi, a partner in our litigation team, who is joined by Maura McIntosh, a professional support consultant, and Ben Phillips, an associate.
Below you can find links to our blog posts on the developments and cases covered in this podcast.
- High Court allows claim in respect of secret commissions to proceed as "opt-out" representative action under CPR 19.6
- High Court underlines need to consider scope of agency in considering whether documents to which agent has access are in principal's control
- Court of Appeal confirms refusal of anti-suit injunction to restrain US s.1782 discovery application in libel proceedings
- Court of Appeal finds disclosure to party's US lawyers breached embargo on draft judgment, but no further steps taken
- Supreme Court finds no entitlement to payment in circumstances not addressed by express contractual terms
