When speaking with in-house teams, one of the most common challenges we see GC's grappling with is how to manage the impact of change on their teams. This change could be driven by internal forces such as a new growth strategy, transformation or the all too familiar cost reductions, or external forces such as regulatory changes, new market entrants or technological innovation. How leaders manage their people and the culture has a direct impact on employee motivation, well-being and productivity and business outcomes such as customer satisfaction, financial performance and market share.

This topic will be the subject of our first Legal Ops Roundtable of the year: 'Managing your legal team through changing times'

Taking place on March 7, Stephanie Hamon will be joined by Sarah Thwaites, Business Psychologist and People and Culture specialist, who will be partnering with us for the roundtable.

