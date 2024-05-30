Flexible Lease Solutions – Alienation And Beyond

Recent uncertainty in the market has led to the concept of flexibility becoming a top priority for many corporate occupiers when looking for space and negotiating terms for a new lease. With this in mind, Tom Merrick, Aimee Dring and Annabel Lindsay have produced a three-part series on alienation for EG in which they discuss what it is, why it is important for both landlords and tenants and what needs to be considered when an occupier is looking to assign or underlet their lease.

You can read the full series online at EG:

