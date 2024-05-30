ARTICLE
30 May 2024

Flexible Lease Solutions – Alienation And Beyond

Lewis Silkin

We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation.
Recent uncertainty in the market has led to the concept of flexibility becoming a top priority for many corporate occupiers when looking for space and negotiating terms for a new lease.
UK Real Estate and Construction
Recent uncertainty in the market has led to the concept of flexibility becoming a top priority for many corporate occupiers when looking for space and negotiating terms for a new lease. With this in mind, Tom Merrick, Aimee Dring and Annabel Lindsay have produced a three-part series on alienation for EG in which they discuss what it is, why it is important for both landlords and tenants and what needs to be considered when an occupier is looking to assign or underlet their lease.

You can read the full series online at EG:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

